TVLine Items: This Is Us Star's ABC Pilot, Winchesters Casting and More

Another This Is Us star is making post-Pearson plans as the NBC drama nears its series finale.

Chris Sullivan (aka Toby) has nabbed the lead in ABC’s single-camera comedy pilot The Son in Law, our sister site Deadline reports.

Sullivan’s character, a divorcé named Jake with a 21-year-old daughter, finds new love with a woman named Asha. Unfortunately, Asha is basically South Asian royalty, and her parents — especially Asha’s loving-but-controlling mother — don’t approve of her marrying a working-class plumbing contractor.

* The CW’s Supernatural prequel pilot The Winchesters has added two series regulars, per Deadline. Nida Khurshid (Station 19) will play a young hunter-in-training named Latika Desai, while newcomer Jojo Fleites will play confident demon slayer Carlos Cervantez.

* Ellen DeGeneres will host the final episode of her self-titled daytime talk show on Thursday, May 26, Deadline reports. Affiliate stations will continue to run The Ellen DeGeneres Show through the summer, with guest hosts, clip shows and repeats helping to fill what remains in the schedule.

* CCH Pounder (NCIS: New Orleans), Jason Watkins (The Crown) and Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve) have joined the cast of Prime Video’s adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s Anansi Boys, Deadline reports. Pounder will play Mrs. Higgler, Watkins will play Graham Coats and Shaw will play Maeve Livingstone.

* HBO’s Emmy-winning comedy series A Black Lady Sketch Show will premiere its six-episode Season 3 on Friday, April 8 at 11/10c.

* Hulu has released a trailer for the eight-episode second season of Woke, dropping in full on Friday, April 8:

* Starz has released the full trailer for its Julia Roberts-led limited series Gaslit, a “modern take on Watergate that focuses on the untold stories and forgotten characters of the scandal.” The drama premieres linearly on Sunday, April 24 at 8 pm: