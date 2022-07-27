Warrior: We Finally Have an Update on the Long-Delayed Season 3

Fans of the martial arts drama Warrior are getting their patience rewarded: Production on Season 3 has begun at last, as confirmed by HBO Max on Wednesday.

The update comes 15 months after Warrior was renewed for Season 3, and 19 months (!) since its sophomore finale aired. (The show previously aired its first two seasons on Cinemax, but relocated to HBO Max after Cinemax ceased production on original programming.)

Based on the writings of martial arts legend Bruce Lee, Warrior takes place during the brutal Tong Wars of San Francisco’s Chinatown in the late 19th century. Returning cast members include Andrew Koji as Ah Sahm, Olivia Cheng as Ah Toy, Jason Tobin as Young Jun, Dianne Doan as Mai Ling, Kieran Bew as Bill O’Hara, Dean Jagger as Dylan Leary, Tom Weston-Jones as Richard Lee, Hoon Lee as Wang Chao, Joe Taslim as Li Yong, Langley Kirkwood as Walter Buckley, Perry Yung as Father Jun, Chen Tang as Hong, Miranda Raison as Nellie Davenport and Dustin Nguyen as Zing.

Additionally, Warrior has cast Mark Dacascos (Hawaii Five-0) and Chelsea Muirhead (Canada’s Slo Pitch) as new series regulars for Season 3. Dacascos will play Kong Pak, the former leader of a newly absorbed, Long Zii-affiliated tong and Li Yong’s old friend and mentor, while Muirhead will play Yan Mi, the unassuming but shrewd daughter of a local print shop maker based in Chinatown.

Season 3, spanning 10 episodes, is slated to make its HBO Max debut in 2023.