Jett's Carla Gugino Reacts to 'Unusual and Unforeseen' News That Cinemax Will End Original Programming

Carla Gugino‘s crime drama Jett is officially seeking a new home for Season 2, following the news that Cinemax will no longer produce original series.

During the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Wednesday, HBO Max’s chief content officer Kevin Reilly confirmed that Cinemax would not pursue any further original programming.

“I think you can expect there won’t be any more Cinemax Originals being produced going forward,” Reilly said. “I think they’re seeing out the shows that are already on there, but we’re not going to produce those, per se.”

Michael Quigley, executive vice president of content acquisitions and strategy for HBO Max, then confirmed that “we’re not planning to bring the Cinemax content” over to WarnerMedia’s forthcoming streaming service. Instead, Quigley suggested that Cinemax would remain a hub for movies rather than original series.

On the heels of that announcement, Gugino confirmed on Instagram Thursday that Jett — which had not been renewed by Cinemax yet — is looking for a new platform.

“Many of you who’ve been loving the show (thank you) have been asking (and waiting VERY patiently I might add) for Season 2 info,” Gugino wrote. “I’ve been radio silent waiting for the official news that Cinemax will no longer be making original programming. And now that is the case. A very unusual and unforeseen development for sure. Soooooo, I wanted to let you know personally that the hunt for a new home for #JETT is ON.”

Jett stars Gugino as Daisy “Jett” Kowalski, a world-class thief who is forced back into a life of crime just after she’s released from prison. The Season 1 finale aired Aug. 9, 2019.

Cinemax’s crime drama Warrior had previously been renewed for Season 2 in April, though it’s now unclear if the sophomore run will air on that network. Strike Back, meanwhile, will kick off its seventh and final season on Friday, Feb. 14.

