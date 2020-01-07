Strike Back's Final Season Gets February Premiere Date at Cinemax

RELATED STORIES Cable TV Renewal Scorecard: What's Returning? What's Cancelled?

Strike Back‘s final mission will begin on Friday, Feb. 14 at 10/9c. So your Valentine’s Day plans are all set!

That evening, Cinemax announced Tuesday, the action-filled drama will kick off Season 7 — its final run of episodes. If this sounds familiar, that’s because the current series is a revamp of the original Strike Back, which originally ended in 2015 but was revived (in a manner of speaking) the following year.

New cast members for the upcoming season include Ivana Milicevic (The 100) and Alec Secareanu (Baptiste), who join co-stars Warren Brown, Daniel MacPherson, Jamie Bamber, Alin Sumarwata and Varada Sethu. The series centers on Section 20, a highly skilled, multinational, covert special ops team that travels the globe to shut down terrorists and other assorted villains.

At the time of Strike Back‘s renewal in February, showrunner Jack Lothian vowed that the show’s swan song would be worth watching. “I am delighted we’re coming back for a final season,” he said via statement. “Strike Back is a show that’s always raised the bar for small-screen action, and we’re looking forward to doing that one last time. There are plenty of twists and turns ahead, but I can promise one thing – we’re going out with a bang.”

Are you planning to watch Strike Back’s final season? Let us know in the comments!