The Santa Clause: David Krumholtz to Reprise Bernard in Sequel Series

David Krumholtz is here to sleigh.

The actor, who played fan-favorite Bernard in the first two Santa Clause movies, is set to reprise his role in Disney+’s forthcoming sequel series, now titled The Santa Clauses (plural). He joins fellow vets Tim Allen and Elizabeth Mitchell, who are returning as Scott and Carol Calvin, and franchise newcomer Kal Penn.

The Santa Clauses finds Scott “on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can’t be Santa forever,” according to the official logline. “He’s starting to lose a step in his Santa duties, and more importantly, he’s got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have grown up at the Pole. With a lot of elves, children, and family to please, Scott sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the pole.”

Allen originated the role of Scott Calvin in 1994’s The Santa Clause. The family friendly film went on to gross nearly $200 million at the box office and spawned two sequels: 2002’s The Santa Clause 2 (which introduced Mitchell as Scott’s love interest/eventual wife Carol) and 2006’s The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (which featured Martin Short as Jack Frost). The complete trilogy is streaming on Disney+.

Fifteen years later, the franchise is being revived as a limited series, with Last Man Standing creator Jack Burditt tapped as showrunner. He’ll executive-produce alongside fellow LMS vets Kevin Hench, Richard Baker and Rick Messina. A release date has not yet been announced.

