TVLine Items: Santa Clause Adds Penn, Call the Midwife's Return and More

Kal Penn (Designated Survivor) is making a trek to the North Pole: The actor has joined Disney+’s upcoming The Santa Clause sequel series, starring Tim Allen and Elizabeth Mitchell, our sister site Deadline reports.

The limited-run series will see Santa Claus’ proxy Scott Calvin (Allen) “on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can’t be Santa forever,” according to the official logline. “He’s starting to lose a step in his Santa duties, and more importantly, he’s got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world — especially his two kids who have grown up at the Pole. With a lot of elves, children and family to please, Scott sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa, while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the pole.”

Penn will play Simon Choksi, an ambitious game inventor/product developer and devoted single father who dreams of being the next Bezos, but falls drastically short. However, that changes after a visit to the North Pole.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Call the Midwife Season 11 will premiere Sunday, March 20 at 8/7c on PBS.

* Love, Victor has tapped Nico Greetham (American Horror Story) to recur during the third and final season as a new friend whom Victor meets at church, per Deadline.

* Netflix’s upcoming comedy Blockbuster has added Tyler Alvarez (Never Have I Ever, American Vandal), Madeleine Arthur (To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before) and Olga Merediz (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit) to its series-regular cast. Additionally, JB Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm) and Kamaia Fairburn (Overlord and the Underwoods) will recur in the show, which stars Randall Park and Melissa Fumero.

* Freeform has released a trailer for Good Trouble Season 4, premiering Wednesday, March 9 at 10 pm:

* HBO Max has released a trailer for Minx, a new comedy starring Ophelia Lovibond (Elementary) and Jake Johnson (New Girl), premiering Thursday, March 17 with two episodes:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?