Rick and Morty (Finally) Sets Season 6 Premiere Date on Adult Swim

Here’s some news for Rick Sanchez to, you know, crow about: The long-awaited sixth season of Rick and Morty is set for its global premiere on Sunday, Sept. 4 (11/10c), TVLine has learned.

Per the official logline, “It’s season six and Rick and Morty are back! Pick up where we left them, worse for wear and down on their luck. Will they manage to bounce back for more adventures? Or will they get swept up in an ocean of piss! Who knows?! Piss! Family! Intrigue! A bunch of dinosaurs! More piss! Another can’t miss season of your favorite show.”

“It’s hard to overstate the impact of Rick and Morty. More than a hit show, it is truly a global phenomenon,” adds Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim and Cartoon Network. “As we prepare to launch this soon-to-be iconic season, we will be giving fans a unique way to be part of the fun — so keep your eyes peeled.”

The show’s fifth season wrapped on Sept. 5, 2021, making it nearly a full calendar year since fans have gotten to feast. Back in May, Adult Swim gave a series order to Ricky and Morty: The Anime from director Takashi Sanok, who previously wrote and directed the anime shorts Rick and Morty vs. Genocider and Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil).

Created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon, Rick and Morty stars the voices of Roiland as Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith, Chris Parnell as Jerry Smith, Spencer Grammer as Summer Smith, and Sarah Chalke as Beth Smith.

