Rick and Morty Anime Ordered to Series

More Rick and Morty goodness is headed your way.

Adult Swim has given a series order to Ricky and Morty: The Anime from director Takashi Sano (Tower of God), TVLine has learned. Sano previously wrote and directed the anime shorts Rick and Morty vs. Genocider and Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil).

The network also greenlit Ninja Kamui, a new anime series from director Sunghoo Park (God of High School, Jujutsu Kaisen).

“Toonami helped introduce anime to a U.S. audience 25 years ago, and is creating new, dynamic originals for the next generation of anime fans,” Adult Swim president Michael Ouweleen said in a statement. “These two series build on the legacy of those recent originals such as Fena: Pirate Princess, Blade Runner: Black Lotus, Shenmue the Animation, with Uzumaki and Housing Complex C, premiering later this year.”

Rick and Morty: The Anime is a 10-episode adventure that adapts the themes and events of the original animated series while also standing as its own thing.

“The multiverse-straddling exploits of Rick and the gang pose challenges to the family bond, but they always rise to the occasion. It’s such a life-affirming sight, and Jerry is no exception,” Sano noted. “I am honored to have been given an opportunity to tell a new story about this amazing family. I hope you enjoy their adventures!”

Ninja Kamui, meanwhile, is a futuristic action-adventure anime centered on Joe Higan, a Nukenin — a former ninja who escaped his clan and is “hiding from his violent past in rural America with his family,” per the official synopsis. Rising from his supposed death, Joe will “re-emerge as his former self, Ninja Kamui, to avenge his family and friends.”

Kamui is a “21st century ninja, a shadowy anachronism who pits his ancient skills against high-tech weaponry with brutal finesse. He must face off against trained assassins, combat cyborgs, and rival ninjas to bring down the very clan that made him.”

Both Rick and Morty: The Anime and Ninja Kamui are currently in production and will premiere on both Adult Swim and HBO Max.