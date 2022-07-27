Jeopardy! EP on How Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik Hosting Arrangement Will Work: 'We Will Not Flip Flop Constantly'

With Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings officially set as hosts for Jeopardy!‘s upcoming 39th season, EP Michael Davies is revealing new details about how the split schedule will work.

Read highlights of Davies’ message to fans below:

“I write today with the exciting news that we have closed and signed deals with Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings to be the hosts of Jeopardy! moving forward.

In Mayim and Ken, we have two outstanding hosts at the beginning of their Jeopardy! hosting careers who connect with their own unique fanbases, new fans, and the traditional Jeopardy! viewer.

Ken will kick off the season in September, host the inaugural Second Chance competition and the heavily anticipated Tournament of Champions featuring Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio, Mattea Roach, Ryan Long, and many, many more. His initial hosting run will take us through December.

In the meantime, Mayim will host Celebrity Jeopardy! on ABC in primetime. When she takes over from Ken in January, the current plan is to have her host a couple of new tournaments as well as the Jeopardy! National College Championship and as many weeks as she can manage with her other primetime commitment to Call Me Kat.

We know you value consistency, so we will not flip flop the hosts constantly and will keep you informed about the hosting schedule.

Mayim and Ken are both extraordinarily talented and simply lovely humans. They support the staff and each other. They love and respect this institution of a television program. In return, the staff and I are honored to work alongside them.”