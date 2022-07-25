Jeopardy!: Ken Jennings, Mayim Bialik to Share Hosting Duties in Season 39

The two-year Jeopardy! hosting saga has reached its conclusion: Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik will both continue to serve as co-hosts of the iconic game show, TVLine has confirmed.

When TVLine readers were asked to choose their ideal hosting situation for Jeopardy!‘s upcoming 39th season, only 18 percent voted for Jennings and Bialik to continue sharing the gig. Meanwhile, 54 percent thought Jennings should take the reins full-time, and 19 percent felt it should be solely Bialik.

The search for Alex Trebek’s permanent successor has been on since he passed away of pancreatic cancer in November 2020. After several guest hosts finished their stints behind the podium — Bialik and Jennings among them — Richards was named Trebek’s full-time replacement. He lost the gig days later, though, after misogynistic, racist and anti-Semitic jokes he’d told on a podcast in the mid-2010s resurfaced online. Richards was retained as an EP on the show at first, then was ultimately fired from that position in late August.

How do you feel about Jeopardy! continuing with Jennings and Bialik at the helm? Should the show narrow it down to a single host, or should we not mess with it a good thing? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.