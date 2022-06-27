Jeopardy! Host Decision Is Imminent: Should It Be Mayim or Ken? Both? Or Maybe Someone Else? Vote!

A Jeopardy! hosting announcement is coming “very, very soon.” Will it land either Mayim Bialik or Ken Jennings in the full-time answer-reader’s seat? Or might the long-running quizzer buzz in with a new option?

Speaking with the press after Jeopardy! was named Outstanding Game Show at this year’s Daytime Emmys, executive producer Michael Davies acknowledged the scandal/”awkward months” of last summer, during which fellow EP Mike Richards was named full-time host, only to cede the post when anti-Semitic, misogynistic and racist jokes that he told on a podcast in the mid-2010s resurfaced online.

In the season since then, Jeopardy! GOAT Ken Jennings and Big Bang Theory alum Mayim Bialik have split the daily, syndicated hosting duties, with the latter also covering primetime specials. But with the duo’s current pacts set to soon expire — and, possibly informing the decision, Bialik’s Call Me Kat on tap for a full 22-episode season premiering this fall on Fox — “we hope to have a hosting announcement very, very soon,” our sister site Variety quotes Davies as saying.

“But with all of our plans for Jeopardy! — which is more Jeopardy!, not less, more versions — we’re going to need multiple hosts to represent the entire audience,” Davies added, “to represent the entire country, in order to take this franchise forward.”

Adding to the mystery of the seemingly imminent reveal, Jeopardy! vet and sometime guest host Buzzy Cohen (who’s currently on ABC’s The Chase) recently hinted on Twitter that another (perhaps his?) name is in the mix.

Before Jeopardy! buzzes in with its final answer, cast your current vote for full-time host of the daily syndicated show.