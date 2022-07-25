Ratings: Riverdale Dips Ahead of Finale, Big Brother Eviction Tops Sunday

In the latest TV ratings, The CW’s Riverdale this Sunday dipped to 240,000 total viewers and its first 0.0 rating in four weeks, ahead of its July 31 season finale. Who's In? Who's Out? Every Big Casting Move!

CBS’ two-hour Big Brother (averaging 3.3 mil/0.6, read recap) dominated Sunday in the demo, while a 60 Minutes rerun delivered the night’s biggest audience (5.7 mil).

Over on ABC, Celebrity Family Feud (4 mil/0.4) dipped week-to-week, while The Final Straw (2.4 mil/0.3) and $100,000 Pyramid (2.9 mil/0.4) were steady,

NBC’s Who Do You Think You Are? (1.9 mil/0.2) was steady, while track and field world championship coverage averaged 2.1 mil and a 0.3.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives.