Quantum Leap Shakeup: Blindspot EP Takes Over as Showrunner on Reboot

NBC’s Quantum Leap reboot is undergoing a behind-the-scenes shakeup, with Blindspot creator Martin Gero — who had been serving in an EP capacity on the series — taking over as showrunner, TVLine has confirmed. Who's In? Who's Out? TV's Major Casting Moves for Fall (and Beyond!)

He replaces co-showrunners Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt, both of whom will remain with the series as exec producers.

Meanwhile, Dean Georgaris (Bluff City Law) is joining as an EP.

An NBC rep declined to comment on the reason for the switch — which comes three episodes (the pilot + two episodes) into Quantum Leap‘s inaugural season — but Deadline reports that there has been buzz about “scripts being late.” Also per our sister pub, the pilot is unlikely to air as the opening episode, with Episode 3 being eyed for the premiere spot.

Meanwhile, production continues uninterrupted.

In the new Quantum Leap, it has been 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett (played by Scott Bakula in the original series) stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now a new team has been assembled to restart the project in the hopes of understanding the mysteries behind the machine, and the man who created it.

Raymond Lee stars as Dr. Ben Seong, who is both a man of faith and a world-renowned physicist working on the time-travel project known as Quantum Leap.

The cast also includes Ernie Hudson (Grace and Frankie) as Magic, the Vietnam vet Sam jumped into in Season 3’s “The Leap Home, Part II,” who is now head of the Quantum Leap project; Mason Alexander Park (Cowboy Bebop) as Ian, the chief architect of Quantum Leap’s AI program; newcomer Caitlin Bassett as Addison, a project leader who operates the state-of-the-art technology used to communicate with an individual traveling into the past; and Nanrisa Lee (Bosch) as Jenn, the head of security at Quantum Leap HQ.

Quantum Leap is set to make its NBC debut on Monday, Sept. 19 at 10/9c (leading out of The Voice).