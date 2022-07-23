The Sandman's Nightmares Run Amok in Netflix's Dreamy Neil Gaiman Adaptation — Watch Full Trailer

Hey now, hey now, don’t dream it’s over — in fact, as a new trailer illustrates, The Sandman is just getting started.

In conjunction with its San Diego Comic-Con panel Saturday, Netflix released a two-minute look at its upcoming series adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s popular comic books. “Your waking world is shaped by dreams,” Morpheus (played by Sweetbitter‘s Tom Sturridge) tells us at the top of the video. “Dreams, and nightmares.”

And we see plenty of both as the action unfolds. Gaiman devotees will recognize many of the comic’s familiar faces, including dastardly villain The Corinthian (Narcos‘ Boyd Holbrook), Matthew the Raven (voiced by A.P. Bio‘s Patton Oswalt) and Dream’s larger-than-life siblings like Death (Killing Eve‘s Kirby Howell-Baptiste) and Desire (Cowboy Bebop‘s Mason Alexander Park). In addition, the trailer gives us a good look at Doctor Who‘s Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine and Game of Thrones‘ Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer, ruler of Hell.

The series — which drops in its entirety on Friday, Aug. 5 — is “a rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama and legend are seamlessly interwoven,” per Netflix. The Sandman will follow Morpheus, the Dream King — as well as those who’ve been affected by him — as he goes about putting right the mistakes he’s made during his eons-long existence.

Press PLAY on the video above to watch The Sandman trailer (and check out new key art below), then hit the comments with your thoughts!