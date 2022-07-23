Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Teaser Reveals an Older and Wiser Worf, Geordi and Dr. Crusher — Watch

The gang’s all here… and looking more distinguished than ever, we have to say.

Jean-Luc Picard’s old Enterprise crew is reuniting in full in the upcoming third (and final) season of Star Trek: Picard, as we can see in a new teaser released during the Paramount+ show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel on Saturday. In the teaser, Michael Dorn (Worf), LeVar Burton (Geordi La Forge) and Gates McFadden (Dr. Beverly Crusher) make their Picard debuts as we hear snippets of dialogue from each character. (And man, the white hair and goatee on Worf really suits him, huh?)

Dorn, Burton and McFadden’s arrival on Picard was first announced in April, making them the latest Next Generation cast members to join Patrick Stewart on his sequel series. Jonathan Frakes and Marina Sirtis, who reprised their roles as Riker and Troi in a Season 1 episode, will also return for Season 3, along with Brent Spiner as Data. Plus, the teaser gives us glimpses at Jeri Ryan’s Seven of Nine (back in her Voyager uniform!) and Michelle Hurd’s Raffi, who’ll be back for Season 3 as well.

Star Trek: Picard‘s third and final season is set to debut next year, with Terry Matalas (12 Monkeys) returning as showrunner. Press PLAY above for a sneak peek, and tell us your hopes and dreams for Season 3 in the comments below.