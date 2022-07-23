Ratings: SmackDown Eyes 5-Week High — Plus, Blood & Treasure's CBS Encore

In the latest TV show ratings, Fox’s Friday Night SmackDown — in the wake of embattled boss man Vince McMahon’s retirement — this week drew 2.2 million total viewers (its largest audience in a month) and its first 0.6 demo rating since June 17 (when McMahon himself paid a visit). Comings & Goings: Every Big Casting Move!

Facing near-zero competition, SmackDown thus dominated Friday in the demo, though Blue Bloods and 20/20 reruns commanded bigger audiences (of 2.7 million each).

Over on CBS, a “special one-time-only” encore of Blood & Treasure‘s Season 2 premiere drew 2 million viewers and a 0.2 rating. (Blood & Treasure‘s sophomore run resumes Sunday on Paramount+, where episodes drop weekly.)

