Mythic Quest Season 3 Teaser Explores the New World Order, Redefines 'NFT,' Reveals Superfan Joe Manganiello

We may not have a premiere date for Mythic Quest Season 3 — simply, "this fall" — but San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday at least gave fans a teaser to chew on.

Created by Rob McElhenney (who also stars as Ian), Charlie Day and Megan Ganz, the Apple TV+ comedy follows a group of video game developers tasked with building worlds, molding heroes and creating legends.

In Season 3, as Ian and Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) navigate the gaming world and their partnership at the newly formed GrimPop Studios, Dana (Imani Hakim) is forced to play mediator to her bosses’ incessant bickering. Back at Mythic Quest, David (David Hornsby) settles into his new role as the boss where he truly finds himself in charge for the first time with Jo (Jessie Ennis) returning as his assistant — more loyal and militant than ever; and Carol (Naomi Ekperigin) attempts to figure out where she fits in after a new promotion.

Meanwhile at Berkeley, Rachel (Ashly Burch) struggles to balance her morals with capitalism, while a post-prison Brad (Danny Pudi) tries to return to society as a reformed man.

Absent from Season 3, meanwhile, will be F. Murray Abraham, who co-starred as video game auteur C.W. Longbottom.

“F. Murray Abraham will not be returning to Season 3 of Mythic Quest,” producing studio Lionsgate confirmed in April, cryptically adding, “Beyond that, we do not comment on matters concerning personnel.”

Mythic Quest was renewed for Seasons 3 and 4 last October.