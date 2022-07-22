What If...? Gets 2023 Release for Season 2, Early Season 3 Renewal

The bad news: Disney+’s What If…? won’t release Season 2 until early 2023. The good news? The Emmy-nominated animated series has already been renewed for Season 3, it was announced on Friday at at San Diego Comic-Con.

Season 1 of the animated series (which streamed Aug. 11 through Oct. 6 of last year) wound up netting three Emmy Award nominations this month — for Outstanding Animated Program (for the episode “What If… Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead of His Hands?”) and for the voice performances of both Jeffrey Wright (as The Watcher) and the late Chadwick Boseman (as T’Challa). TVLine readers gave Season 1 an average grade of “A-.”

Season 2 was officially announced a month after the freshman run’s finale. In the follow-up season, we are told, The Watcher — after enlisting the Guardians of the Multiverse to battle Infinity Ultron in Season 1 — will return to “meet new heroes and explore more strange new worlds in the MCU’s ever-expanding Multiverse”, with AC Bradley again serving as the series’ head writer.

As part of Marvel’s San Diego Comic-Con panel for animated fare, What If…?‘s “early 2023” release date for Season 2 was touted, as was the early Season 3 pickup. A Season 2 trailer also was shown to the crowd (and has not yet been released wide), featuring Captain Carter and HYDRA Stomper Steve Rogers (both of whom appeared in Season 1), the Thor films’ Valkyrie, Korg and Hela, Shang-Chi, Scarlet Witch and other characters.

Want scoop on What If…? Season 2, or for any other TV show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.