Charlie Cox to Voice Daredevil in Disney+'s Spider-Man: Freshman Year, Already Renewed for Season 2

Disney+’s upcoming Spider-Man: Freshman Year animated series will feature at least one familiar voice from the MCU.

At Marvel Studios’ Friday-afternoon San Diego Comic-Con panel for its animated fare, it was announced that Charlie Cox will voice Matt Murdock aka Daredevil in the new series, effectively reprising his role from both his Netflix series and Spider-Man: No Way Home (in which he made a crowd-pleasing cameo).

Alas, it was also announced at Comic-Con that Spider-Man: Freshman Year won’t be released until… 2024. As in, the year after next year. But it is already renewed, for a season to be titled — wait for it — Spider-Man: Sophomore Year.

Announced last November on Disney+ Day (along with Marvel Zombies and What If…? Season 2), Spider-Man: Freshman Year follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming Spider-Man in the MCU, pre-Civil War, “with a journey unlike we’ve ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots.” Jeff Trammel (Craig of the Creek) serves as head writer.

The villains the upstart webslinger will encounter, as revealed at Comic-Con, include Harry Osborn, Scorpion, Unicorn, Rhino, Tarantula, Doctor Octopus and Speed Demon, while possible allies include Amadeus Cho and Runaways‘ Nico Minoru.

It was also announced at Marvel’s SDCC panel that What If…? Season 2 will premiere in early 2023 (and that the Emmy-nominated series is already renewed for a third season), while the X-Men ’97 animated series is on track for a Fall 2023 release.