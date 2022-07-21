Resident Alien Renewed for Season 3

Harry Vanderspeigle isn’t leaving planet Earth any time soon: Syfy has given Resident Alien an early renewal for Season 3, the cabler announced Thursday.

Based on the Dark Horse comics series of the same name, Resident Alien follows a crash-landed alien (Alan Tudyk) whose secret mission is to kill all humans. In Season 2, “Harry is once again stranded on Earth where he must confront the consequences of having failed his people’s mission to destroy the human race,” reads the official description.

The second half of Season 2 (which returns Wednesday, Aug. 10 at 10/9c) picks up in the immediate aftermath of the shocking action Asta (Sara Tomko) took to save Harry’s life (read our finale post mortem here.) “They must deal with the emotional fallout of the night all while searching for the alien baby — a search that leads to big realizations for each of them.”

Also in store for the rest of this season, Sheriff Mike (Corey Reynolds) and Deputy Liv (Elizabeth Bowen) solve a big case, Ben (Levi Fiehler) and Kate (Meredith Garrettson) attempt to pitch Patience on a brand new resort, and D’Arcy (Alice Wetterlund) “fights the challenge of a lifetime.”

In addition, the trailer for Season 2B shows the return of Terry O’Quinn’s Alien Tracker, who arrives in town to meet with Liv. The deputy hopes the Tracker can help her prove to the town that UFOs really do exist.

TVLine’s Cable Scorecard has been updated to reflect the news. Happy that Harry is sticking around for a while? Let us know by dropping a comment below.