Resident Alien Season 2, Part 2 Trailer Brings More Murder, Mayhem and Man-Eating Alien Babies — Get Return Date

Syfy’s Resident Alien has officially set its summertime return: Season 2 will resume with Part 2 Wednesday, August 10 at 10/9c, the cabler announced Friday.

In addition to its return date, the network also dropped a brand new trailer for the season’s remaining eight episodes (watch the new clip above). The second half of Season 2 picks up in the immediate aftermath of Asta (Sara Tomko) shooting a Galvan/Powell goon dead in order to save Harry’s life.

Harry and Asta “must deal with the emotional fallout of the night all while searching for the alien baby — a search that leads to big realizations for each of them,” reads the official description. “Meanwhile, Sheriff Mike (Corey Reynolds) and Deputy Liv (Elizabeth Bowen) solve a big case, Ben (Levi Fiehler) attempts to sell Patience on a new resort and D’Arcy (Alice Wetterlund) fights the challenge of a lifetime.”

The trailer also shows the return of Terry O’Quinn’s Alien Tracker, who arrives in Patience to meet with Liv. The deputy hopes the Tracker can help her prove to the town that UFOs really do exist.

In the midseason finale that aired March 16 (read our post mortem with creator Chris Sheridan here), secrets were exposed and emotions spun wildly out of control, as the alien-human hybrid baby ravaged its way through Patience, and crashed a surprise birthday party thrown for Harry. Not only did the Ben/Kate/D’Arcy triangle come to a head, but Liv also found some much needed conviction about her own experience with extraterrestrials.

With the baby still on the loose, a murder to cover up and General McCallister on their trail, Harry and Asta will more than have their hands full as we enter the season’s final episodes.

Happy to hear of Resident Alien‘s return, and what are your predictions for the remainder of the season? Watch the new trailer by pressing PLAY above, then drop your thoughts in a comment!