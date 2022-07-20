Scott Bakula Ranch Drama Unbroken Not Moving Forward at NBC

Scott Bakula won’t be (quantum) leaping his way back onto NBC’s primetime lineup: The network has passed on Bakula’s ranch drama Unbroken, TVLine has learned.

The Yellowstone-esque drama was to have starred Bakula (NCIS: New Orleans, Quantum Leap) as retired rodeo champion and current rancher Ash Holleran in a story about “three dynastic ranch families on the central coast of California [that] make love and war in a passionate struggle to survive, ultimately setting the stage for a group of fiercely determined young women to win big for all at the National Championship of Rodeo,” per the official synopsis. It is unclear at this time if the project could land somewhere else, outside of the NBCU umbrella.

NBC has also passed on Blank Slate, a drama about a law enforcement legend named Special Agent Alexander McCoy who doesn’t actually exist. But then “a man claiming to be Alexander McCoy walks through the door with all of his skills and knowledge, but with an agenda nobody will see coming.” Matt Passmore (The Glades), Floriana Lima (A Million Little Things) and Dave Annable (Brothers & Sisters) were set to star.

NBC, though, is moving forward with a reboot of Bakula’s sci-fi favorite Quantum Leap starring Raymond Lee (Kevin Can F**k Himself), where “a new team has been assembled to restart the project in the hopes of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it.” The reboot earned a series order in May and will premiere on Monday, Sept. 19 at 10/9c (leading out of The Voice).