Jak Knight's Death Ruled a Suicide; Comedian/Writer Died at Age 28

Actor and comedian Jak Knight’s recent death, at age 28, has been ruled a suicide.

Knight, who voiced DeVon on Netflix’s Big Mouth, wrote for black-ish and co-created Peacock’s Bust Down, was found in Los Angeles on July 14, suffering from a gunshot wound; his cause of death was later ruled a suicide, according to a Los Angeles County coroner’s report obtained by People.

“Knight’s loved ones ask that their privacy please be respected during this extremely difficult time,” a family representative said in a statement last week, when Knight’s death was first reported. TV Stars We Lost in 2022

First making a name for himself in Hollywood as a stand-up comic, Knight served as a staff writer and then story editor for Netflix’s animated comedy Big Mouth, beginning with its premiere in 2017. He also voiced the character of DeVon, a popular Black classmate of nerdy protagonists Nick and Andrew, in 28 episodes.

Knight later served as an executive story editor during Season 6 of the ABC sitcom black-ish, and earlier this year he costarred in and co-created the Peacock comedy Bust Down, along with SNL‘s Chris Redd, Sam Jay and Langston Kerman. His other TV credits include American Dad! and Pause With Sam Jay.

If you’re thinking about suicide, are worried about a friend or loved one, or would like emotional support, dial “988” for the National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.