Jak Knight, Comedian and Writer for black-ish and Big Mouth, Dead at 28

Actor and comedian Jak Knight, who voiced DeVon on Netflix’s Big Mouth, wrote for black-ish and co-created Peacock’s Bust Down, has died at the age of 28.

Knight’s family confirmed the news to our sister site Deadline but did not provide any details about the cause of death. “Knight’s loved ones ask that their privacy please be respected during this extremely difficult time,” a family representative told The Hollywood Reporter.

First making a name for himself in Hollywood as a stand-up comic, Knight served as a staff writer and later story editor for Netflix’s hormonally charged animated comedy Big Mouth, beginning with its series premiere in 2017. He also voiced the character of DeVon, a popular Black classmate of nerdy protagonists Nick and Andrew, appearing in 28 episodes.

Knight later served as an executive story editor during Season 6 of the ABC sitcom black-ish. He penned the 2019 episode “University of Dre.”

Earlier this year, Knight costarred in and co-created the Peacock comedy Bust Down, along with SNL‘s Chris Redd, Sam Jay and Langston Kerman. Following a tight-knit group of casino employees with big dreams, Bust Down debuted on the streamer in March with a six-episode freshman season; Lorne Michaels served as an executive producer.

Knight’s other TV credits include American Dad! and Pause With Sam Jay.