CBS Moves Big Brother Eviction, Will Broadcast Blood & Treasure Encore

CBS News’ upcoming coverage of the House select committee’s public hearings on Jan. 6 has bumped Big Brother‘s first official eviction of Season 24.

With CBS News coverage of the Jan. 6 hearings scheduled to air this Thursday from 8 to 10 pm ET, that night’s Big Brother episode instead will air Friday at 8 pm. (As a result, the Season 2 premiere of Secret Celebrity Renovation has been pushed back to the following week, Friday, July 29. Mark your calendars, SecCelebRenoHeads!!!)

CBS is pairing the relocated Big Brother eviction episode with what it calls “a one-time special showing” of Blood & Treasure‘s Season 2 premiere episode, which debuted Sunday on its new home, Paramount+ (and earned an average TVLine reader grade of “A”).

The globe-trotting adventure drama, which years and years ago aired its freshman run on CBS, is streaming all Season 2 episodes on Paramount+, with a new release every Sunday.

Want scoop on Blood & Treasure, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.