The Resident Promotes Kaley Ronayne to Series Regular for Season 6

The Resident‘s triangle-themed cliffhanger just got a lot more interesting.

Kaley Ronayne, whose character Cade is one of two women vying for the heart of Matt Czuchry’s grieving widow Conrad, has been promoted to a full-fledged series regular for Season 6.

The Fox drama ended its fifth season with Conrad on the verge of choosing between Cade and Bille, the latter of whom is played by Ronayne’s fellow series regular Jessica Lucas. The romantic kerfuffle will be resolved in The Resident‘s Season 6 premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 20, showrunner Andrew Chapman previously confirmed to TVLine.

“We just loved the idea that, at the end of [Season 5], Conrad would be ready to move on, but we weren’t going to make that choice yet,” Chapman explained back in May following the finale. “We felt like that wouldn’t be appropriate to the whole idea of grief and moving on. Making the choice is for the premiere of next season, and in fact, we have an idea laid out of what exactly it will be, and how we’ll lay it out to the audience. That will be an entirely new idea.”

Ronayne joined The Resident at the start of Season 5 in the wake of leading lady Emily VaCamp’s departure. News of the actress’ upgrade comes just days after her onscreen dad, Andrew McCarthy (AKA Dr. Ian Sullivan), was similarly promoted to a series regular for Season 6.