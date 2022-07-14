The Bear Renewed for Season 2

FX and Hulu are ordering up seconds of The Bear: The culinary drama starring Jeremy Allen White has been renewed for a second season, TVLine has learned. Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

White stars as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, an elite chef in the world of fine dining who returns home to run his family’s humble Chicago sandwich shop after his brother’s death. Ebon Moss-Bachrach plays his brother’s best friend Richie, who works at the shop, with Ayo Edebiri as ambitious young chef Sydney, who joins the sandwich shop’s staff. Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas and Abby Elliott round out the supporting cast.

“The Bear has exceeded our wildest creative, critical and commercial expectations,” FX entertainment president Eric Schrier said in a statement. “We deeply appreciate the brilliant work led by creator and co-showrunner Christopher Storer and co-showrunner Joanna Calo. Jeremy Allen White’s lead performance is spectacular, as are those of his co-stars Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce and Liza Colón-Zayas. We can’t wait to get to work on Season 2.”

The Bear, while technically an FX production, debuted exclusively on Hulu last month, with all eight episodes dropping at once. (We here at TVLine honored White with our Performer of the Week award for his work in the Season 1 finale.) Season 2 is slated to debut sometime next year.

Season 2 is slated to debut sometime next year.