TV Ratings: Big Brother Slips But Still Tops Wednesday

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS' Big Brother on Wednesday drew 3.3 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, down 13 and 25 percent week-to-week but still topping the night in both measures.

The Challenge: USA (2.1 mil/0.3) was nearly steady in audience versus its launch, while down a tenth in the demo; read recap.

Over on Fox, MasterChef (2.1 mil/0.4) and So You Think You Can Dance (1.5 mil/0.3) were both steady after a one-week break.

ABC’s Chris Hemsworth/shark thing drew 1.8 mil and a 0.2.

The CW’s Mysteries Decoded drew 560K and a 0.0, followed by Wellington Paranormal‘s 300K/0.0.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Big Brother is not associated or affiliated with the Estate of George Orwell and is not based on the novel “1984.”