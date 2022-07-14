Dr. Death Renewed at Peacock, Will Follow a New Case in Season 2

Dr. Death is scrubbing back in at Peacock — but he’ll look a lot different underneath the surgical mask.

The streamer has renewed the true crime thriller for a second season, according to our sister site Variety, and will shift to an anthology format, with Season 2 following a new case. The sophomore run will tell the story of real-life surgeon Paolo Macchiarini, aka “The Miracle Man,” whose professional acclaim is hiding some shocking secrets. “When investigative journalist Benita Alexander approaches him for a story, the line between personal and professional begins to blur, changing her life forever,” per the official synopsis.

Season 1 of Dr. Death — which debuted last July on Peacock with all eight episodes dropping at once — starred Joshua Jackson as neurosurgeon Christopher Duntsch, who was accused of permanently mutilating and killing several of his patients. Christian Slater, Alec Baldwin, Grace Gummer and AnnaSophia Robb led the supporting cast. Patrick Macmanus, who wrote Season 1 and served as showrunner, will serve as an executive producer on Season 2, with Ashley Michel Hoban (The Girl From Plainville) taking over as writer and showrunner.

“The first season of Dr. Death blew us away as we dove into the terrifying, twisted mind of Dr. Christopher Duntsch and the team who set out to stop him,” NBCUniversal’s president of scripted content for television and streaming Lisa Katz said in a statement. “The new installment of this highly addictive anthology series explores a globe-trotting surgeon who seduces the medical world, and we know we’re in expert hands with our partners at Wondery, UCP, Patrick Macmanus and new season EP/showrunner Ashley Michel Hoban.”

TVLine’s Streaming Scorecard has been updated to reflect the news. Hit the comments below and tell us how eager you are to jump back into the operating room with Dr. Death.