Who’s up for a date with American Gigolo?

Showtime’s series reboot of the 1980 movie will premiere on Sunday, Sept. 11, at 9/8c, the premium cabler announced Thursday. The network also released a trailer that gives us our first extended look at Jon Bernthal (The Punisher) as Julian Kaye, the role Richard Gere originated in the film.

The series follows Julian after he’s spent 15 years in prison for a murder he didn’t commit. As the former high-end escort figures out who he is now and tries to reconnect with his former lover Michelle (Boardwalk Empire‘s Gretchen Mol), a police officer named Det. Sunday (played by The L Word: Generation Q‘s Rosie O’Donnell) digs for the truth about the crime that sent him to jail. Along the way, she uncovers a far-reaching conspiracy.

The cast also includes Leland Orser (Ray Donovan) as Richard Stratton; a self-made tech billionaire; Lizzie Brocheré (American Horror Story) as Isabelle, heiress to a ring of sex workers; and Gabriel LaBelle (iZombie) as Johnny, a younger version of Julian.

In addition, Wayne Brady will guest-star as Lorenzo, Julian’s best friend and mentor. Other guest stars include Yolanda Ross (The Chi), Sandrine Holt (House of Cards) and Melora Walters (Pen15).

Press PLAY on the video above to see American Gigolo in action