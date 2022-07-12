Ratings: ABC's Claim to Fame Opens Low, Even as Bachelorette Dominates

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s The Bachelorette kicked off Season 19 with 2.7 million total viewers and a 0.6 rating, down from both its October (3 mil/0.8) and June 2021 (3.8 mil/1.0) openers but still easily leading Monday in the demo. (Read our recap.) 'Missing' Shows! The 411 on Avenue 5, 24 Others

Leading out of The Bachelorette, the secret celebrity kinfolk somethingoranother Claim to Fame debuted to just 1.8 mil and a 0.3.

Over on NBC, American Ninja Warrior (2.7 mil/0.3) dipped week-to-week.

The CW’s terminal Monday twofer, Roswell NM (460K/0.1) and In the Dark (300K/0.0), both were steady.

