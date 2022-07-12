Emmy Nominations: My Snappy Judgments

Emmy nominations were, as per usual, a mixed bag (see full 2022 list here). For every inspired nod (woo-hoo, Abbott Elementary!) there was a snub that had me scratching the skin off my scalp (still no love for Robert and Michelle King’s dual triumphs Evil and The Good Fight?!). So without further ado, I give you the good, the bad and the downright ugly from this year’s roster.
I’m Super-Ecstatic About:
* The aforementioned strong showing from broadcast comedy unicorn Abbott Elementary.
* All of the nods for Apple TV+’s crazily inventive and suspenseful Severance.
* Station Eleven star Himesh Patel’s nomination.
* Stranger Things sneaking in under the wire to secure a Best Drama nod.
* The recognition for Issa Rae’s final-season Insecure work.
* Practically the entire White Lotus ensemble getting recognized.
* The unsurprising-yet-welcome recognition of Netflix’s groundbreaking Squid Game.
* The Melanie Lynskey renaissance gaining a foothold via the actress’ Yellowjackets nod.
* The long overdue first nomination for Better Call Saul‘s Rhea Seehorn.
* J. Smith-Cameron finally snagging an invite to Succession‘s kudos party via her first-ever Emmy nomination.
I’m Supremely Bummed About:
* The egregious, aforementioned Evil and Good Fight snubs.
* Insecure failing to land a Best Comedy nod for sticking the final-season landing.
* Yellowstone breakout Kelly Reilly’s Lead Actress gamble not paying off.
* Nada for This Is Us matriarch Mandy Moore.
* Station Eleven failing to secure a best limited series nod.
* The invisible nominations for CBS’ freshman gem Ghosts.
* Physical‘s Rose Byrne getting the shaft.
* Disney+’s Loki being MIA in all the major categories.
* The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘s Luke Kirby — who this year graduated from guest star to supporting actor — getting overlooked.
