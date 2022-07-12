Emmy Nominations: My Snappy Judgments

Emmy nominations were, as per usual, a mixed bag (see full 2022 list here). For every inspired nod (woo-hoo, Abbott Elementary!) there was a snub that had me scratching the skin off my scalp (still no love for Robert and Michelle King’s dual triumphs Evil and The Good Fight?!). So without further ado, I give you the good, the bad and the downright ugly from this year’s roster. 2022's Biggest Emmy Snubs

I’m Super-Ecstatic About:

* The aforementioned strong showing from broadcast comedy unicorn Abbott Elementary.

* All of the nods for Apple TV+’s crazily inventive and suspenseful Severance.

* Station Eleven star Himesh Patel’s nomination.

* Stranger Things sneaking in under the wire to secure a Best Drama nod.

* The recognition for Issa Rae’s final-season Insecure work.

* Practically the entire White Lotus ensemble getting recognized.

* The unsurprising-yet-welcome recognition of Netflix’s groundbreaking Squid Game.

* The Melanie Lynskey renaissance gaining a foothold via the actress’ Yellowjackets nod.

* The long overdue first nomination for Better Call Saul‘s Rhea Seehorn.

* J. Smith-Cameron finally snagging an invite to Succession‘s kudos party via her first-ever Emmy nomination.

I’m Supremely Bummed About:

* The egregious, aforementioned Evil and Good Fight snubs.

* Insecure failing to land a Best Comedy nod for sticking the final-season landing.

* Yellowstone breakout Kelly Reilly’s Lead Actress gamble not paying off.

* Nada for This Is Us matriarch Mandy Moore.

* Station Eleven failing to secure a best limited series nod.

* The invisible nominations for CBS’ freshman gem Ghosts.

* Physical‘s Rose Byrne getting the shaft.

* Disney+’s Loki being MIA in all the major categories.

* The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘s Luke Kirby — who this year graduated from guest star to supporting actor — getting overlooked.

OK, your turn. What about the 2022 Emmy nods has you ecstatic and/or super-pissed? Sound off below!