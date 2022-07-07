TVLine Items: Megan Boone to Accused, Bridgerton Spinoff Casting and More

The Blacklist vet Megan Boone is returning to TV in an episode of Fox’s upcoming anthology series Accused, our sister site Deadline reports.

Based on the BAFTA-winning British show, the drama opens in a courtroom with a defendant being accused of a crime, then backtracks to reveal how these people got caught up in the extraordinary situations in which they find themselves. Boone will appear in an installment directed by Marlee Matlin, about a Deaf woman (Switched at Birth‘s Stephanie Nogueras) who becomes a surrogate for a couple (played by Boone and Killjoys’ Aaron Ashmore) and then commits a crime of advocacy and protection.

Boone starred as Elizabeth Keen on The Blacklist for eight seasons, wrapping up her run on the NBC drama in June 2021.

Accused, from Homeland EPs Howard Gordon and Alex Gansa, and David Shore (The Good Doctor, House), is slated to premiere midseason.

* Netflix’s Bridgerton spinoff about a young Queen Charlotte has tapped Connie Jenkins-Greig (Mr Selfridge) to recur as young Violet Ledger, who will go on to become Lady Violet Bridgerton (played by Ruth Gemmell in the mothership series), Deadline reports.

* Adult Swim has cancelled its comedy series Joe Pera Talks With You after three seasons. Pera, the show’s creator and star, shared the news on Twitter Thursday.

* Eleanor Tomlinson (The Nevers, Poldark) has joined the Netflix romantic drama One Day, a series adaptation of David Nicholls’ novel starring Ambika Mod (This Is Going to Hurt) and Leo Woodall, per Deadline.

* HBO Max has released a trailer for The Last Movie Stars, a six-part documentary about Joanne Woodward and Paul Newman directed by Ethan Hawke and executive-produced by Martin Scorsese, premiering in its entirety on Thursday, July 21:

