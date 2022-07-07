Gentleman Jack Cancelled After 2 Seasons — Read HBO's Statement

Anne and Ann’s love story won’t be continuing at HBO. The network has axed period drama Gentleman Jack after two seasons, our sister site Deadline reports.

“HBO will not be moving forward with a third season of Gentleman Jack,” the network said in a statement. “When we began this journey more than five years ago, we knew the series’ creator Sally Wainwright had a uniquely compelling vision, and it’s been tremendously gratifying to see how Anne Lister’s journey has resonated with viewers. We are incredibly grateful to Sally, to the impeccable Suranne Jones and Sophie Rundle, and to the entire cast and crew for bringing Anne and Ann’s story to life. We’d also like to thank our partners at BBC and Lookout Point for their collaboration on two remarkable seasons.”

A co-production with the BBC, Gentleman Jack — which was inspired by Anne Lister’s real-life diaries — starred Suranne Jones as Anne, whose journey of restoring her uncle’s estate in 1832 leads to a series of adventures, including a romance with another woman, Ann Walker (played by Sophie Rundle).

Gentleman Jack‘s second season found all eyes on Anne and Ann as they set up home together at Shibden Hall as wife and wife, determined to combine their estates and become a power couple.

TVLine’s Cable Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Gentleman Jack‘s cancellation. Are you disappointed to see the show end so soon? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.