TV Ratings: Cancelled Tom Swift Dips, AGT Clip Show Tops Tuesday

In the latest TV show ratings, The CW’s Tom Swift this Tuesday drew 310,000 total viewers (its second-smallest audience to date) and its second 0.0 demo rating, leading out of a Superman & Lois rerun and six days after being cancelled. Every TV Show That's Ending in 2022

NBC’s America’s Got Talent clip show dominated Tuesday across the board with 5.3 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating.

Over on ABC, Holey Moley (2.2 mil/0.3) dipped to match its series lows, while The Chase (2.2 mil/0.3) and Who Do You Believe? (1.4 mil/0.2, after a two-week break) were steady.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Steve Harvey is not a judge or lawyer and merely offers an alternative forum of dispute resolution.