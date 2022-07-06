TV Ratings: Cancelled Tom Swift Dips, AGT Clip Show Tops Tuesday

In the latest TV show ratings, The CW’s Tom Swift this Tuesday drew 310,000 total viewers (its second-smallest audience to date) and its second 0.0 demo rating, leading out of a Superman & Lois rerun and six days after being cancelled.
NBC’s America’s Got Talent clip show dominated Tuesday across the board with 5.3 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating.
Over on ABC, Holey Moley (2.2 mil/0.3) dipped to match its series lows, while The Chase (2.2 mil/0.3) and Who Do You Believe? (1.4 mil/0.2, after a two-week break) were steady.
