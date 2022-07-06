Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Trailer Launches 'A' New Mystery on HBO Max

HBO Max on Wednesday welcomed eager (and cautiously optimistic) fans to Millwood, Pa. with the first official trailer for Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.

A new story set in the Pretty Little Liars universe, Original Sin picks up 20 years after “a series tragic series of events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart.” In the present, a new group of Little Liars finds themselves being targeted by a new “A,” who is determined to make them “pay for the secret sin committed by their parents two decades ago… as well as their own.”

Written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Riverdale, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), this new series is described as a “dark, coming-of-age, horror-tinged drama.” Aguirre-Sacasa will also executive-produce alongside Michael Grassi, Caroline Baron, Leslie Morgenstein, Gina Girolamo and original PLL mastermind Marlene King.

Original Sin stars Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Malia Pyles, and Maia Reficco as the show’s titular Little Lars. Additional series regulars include Mallory Bechtel, Sharon Leal, Elena Goode, Lea Salonga, Eric Johnson (click here for a first look at his vill-A-inous character!) and Alex Aiono.

The 10-episode first season of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin begins with a three-episode drop on Thursday, July 28. Two more episodes will debut on Aug. 4, another pair will come on Aug. 11, and the season will wrap with the final three on Aug. 18.

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch the Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin trailer, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.