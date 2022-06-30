Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin: Meet the Man Who's 'Just as Big a Villain' as 'A'

Where there are Little Liars, can shady law enforcement be far behind?

Just as the OG fivesome dealt with their share of crooked authority figures back in the day (Detective Holbrook, Agent Tanner, etc.), the ladies of HBO Max’s upcoming Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin will also find themselves up against baddies with badges.

To that end, TVLine has your exclusive first look at Eric Johnson as Sheriff Beasley, a major antagonist in the new series. Described as the “domineering patriarch of the Beasley family,” the sheriff is “shrouded in darkness” and is considered “just as big a villain to our Little Liars as ‘A’.”

Premiering with three episodes on Thursday, July 28, Original Sin begins by turning back the clock: “Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, in present day, a disparate group of teen girls — a brand-new set of Little Liars — find themselves tormented by an unknown ‘A’ssailant and made to pay for the secret sin committed by their parents two decades ago…as well as their own.”

Behold Sheriff Beasley in all his vill-A-inous glory below:

Though Millwood is described as being “miles away from Rosewood,” the fact that both towns are located in Pennsylvania is enough to give fans hope for some connections to the original series. (Fingers crossed!)

Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Malia Pyles and Maia Reficco star as the show’s titular Liars. Additional series regulars include Mallory Bechtel, Sharon Leal, Elena Goode, Lea Salonga, Alex Aiono and, of course, Johnson. (Click here for a breakdown of their characters.)

Are you excited to meet the next generation of Little Liars? Drop a comment with your thoughts on Original Sin below.