Evil Scares Up Early Season 4 Renewal

There will be plenty more Evil to see and hear beyond Season 3.

Paramount+ on Wednesday renewed Robert and Michelle King’s supernatural thriller for a fourth season. The early pickup arrives as the series approaches the halfway point of its current 10-episode third season (new episodes drop Sundays).

In a statement, Nicole Clemens, president of Paramount+ Original Scripted Series, said that Evil consistently ranks among the streamer’s Top 5 “most-watched original series,” adding, “We couldn’t be more excited to be terrified by what Robert and Michelle create for season four with our outstanding cast bringing it to life.”

Evil stars Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, Michael Emerson, Christine Lahti, Kurt Fuller, Andrea Martin, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco and Dalya Knapp.

Evil‘s third season is set to conclude on Aug 14. Season 4 will likely bow in 2023.

TVLine’s Streaming Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Evil‘s pickup.