The Full Monty's Hugo Speer Removed From Disney+ Reboot Series Following Allegations of 'Inappropriate Conduct'

Original Full Monty film star Hugo Speer has been removed from the Disney+ reboot series following allegations of “inappropriate conduct,” our sister site Deadline reported Saturday.

The streamer said in a statement that it had been “made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by Hugo Speer on the set of a commissioned production. As is policy, an investigation was launched. Upon its completion, the decision was made to terminate his contract, with immediate effect.”

TVLine has reached out to Speer’s representatives for comment.

Speer played Guy in the original movie and was set to reprise the role alongside fellow co-stars Robert Carlyle (Once Upon a Time), Tom Wilkinson (Belgravia), Steve Huison (Coronation Street), Lesley Sharp (Living the Dream), Mark Addy (Atlantis), Paul Barber (Casualty) and Wim Snape (The Beaker Girls).

The eight-episode Full Monty limited series will follow the original slate of characters as they navigate the post-industrial city of Sheffield and society’s crumbling healthcare, education and employment sectors and explore how communal effort can still triumph over adversity. It will also involve the children and grandchildren of the returning characters.

The actor’s recent TV credits include Shadow and Bone, Britannia, Marcella, The Musketeers and London Kills.