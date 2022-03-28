Full Monty Limited Series Ordered, Robert Carlyle Among Returning Cast

Disney+< has started production on a limited series follow-up to the BAFTA-winning 1997 film The Full Monty, to ultimately air Stateside on Hulu (and on Disney+ most elsewhere).

The original film was about six unemployed steel workers who form a male striptease act, where women cheer them on to go for “the full monty” (total nudity). The eight-episode Full Monty series, per Variety, will follow that original slate of characters as they navigate the post-industrial city of Sheffield and society’s crumbling healthcare, education and employment sectors and explore how communal effort can still triumph over adversity.

Those on tap to reprise their roles from the film are Robert Carlyle (Once Upon a Time) as Gaz, Tom Wilkinson (Belgravia) as Gerald, Steve Huison (Coronation Street ) as Lomper, Lesley Sharp (Living the Dream) as Jean, Mark Addy (Atlantis) as Dave, Hugo Speer (Britannia) as Guy, Paul Barber (Casualty) as Horse and Wim Snape (The Beaker Girls) as Nathan.

The limited series will also involve the children and grandchildren of the familiar characters.

Simon Beaufoy, the writer of the 1997 film, created, wrote and is executive-producing the Disney+ series, which will be directed by Andrew Chaplin and Catherine Morshead, and co-written by Alice Nutter. Other EPs include Uberto Pasolini and Lee Mason (the director of scripted content for Disney+).

“Twenty-five years ago, Simon introduced us to a group of funny, fearless and resilient unemployed working-class men from Sheffield and the world fell in love with them,” Mason said in a statement. “We’re delighted to reunite the original cast for this brand-new series on Disney Plus to catch up with these iconic characters and what they’ve been up to since we last saw them on stage in all their glory, and we can’t wait to introduce a host of exciting new faces and characters.”