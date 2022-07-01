Stranger Things: Were You Satisfied With Will's Revealing Speech?

Warning, brochachos: The following contains spoilers for the eighth episode of Stranger Things Season 4. If you’d rather watch first, read later, show yourself out.

When TVLine spoke with Stranger Things creators the Duffer Brothers prior to the release of Part 2 of the Netflix hit’s penultimate season, they assured us that we’d be getting some clarity about Will’s sexual orientation in the upcoming episodes. (Read the interview here.) That moment seemed to arrive on the road to Nevada in “Chapter Eight: Papa.”

As Mike fretted to his bestie that he feared Eleven would eventually realize that she doesn’t need him, Will delivered a pep talk in what certainly sounded like the voice of experience. “When you’re different,” he said, eyes growing watery, “sometimes you feel like a mistake.”

Though they don’t come any more unique than superpowered El, Mike made her “feel like she’s better for being different,” Will continued, “and that gives her the courage to fight on.” Then, once Mike was well and truly reassured, Will turned away and dissolved into tears.

So no, it wasn't a "Yep, I'm gay" kinda statement. But it made it pretty clear what Will was going through, right? Listening in from the driver's seat, big brother Jonathan seemed to get it. The question is, is that enough clarity for you? Considering that it's 1986, even saying as much as he did to Mike probably made Will feel terribly unsafe.