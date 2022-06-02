Stranger Things Bosses: Will's Sexuality Is Addressed in Season 4, Part 2

It appears the Stranger Things mystery that is Will’s ambiguous sexuality will soon be solved.

In an interview with TVLine, series creators Matt and Ross Duffer — AKA the Duffer Brothers — make it clear that they understood fans’ curiosity. “You’re supposed to be asking those questions,” says Matt.

However, the sibs aren’t eager to confirm whether or not Noah Schnapp’s character is gay. “This is where it gets tricky since we haven’t released the whole season yet,” Matt continues. “I just want people to watch the final two episodes” of Season 4. In them, he promises that the audience will get clarity on the matter.

“We have story arcs and we have character arcs,” explains Ross. “How we structured [the season], we’ve released the first two acts of this story. The final act, which is the last two episodes, resolves a lot of things, both character and story, and then some of it is also setting up for our final season.” (Maybe we’ll even find out what’s in the painting that Will’s been carrying around.) Stranger Things Season 4, Part 1 Recap: Biggest Moments From Episodes 1-7

Stranger Things 4, which released its first seven XL episodes on May 27, ranked as Netflix’s “biggest premiere weekend ever” for an English-language TV series, by amassing nearly 287 million hours viewed. (It thus lapped Bridgerton, which had previously held the record of 193 million hours.)

Netflix also says that the latest adventures of Eleven & Co. reached “#1” by their own in-house metric in a total of 83 countries, marking another premiere weekend record.

Season 4’s final two super-sized episodes drop Friday, July 1.