Magnum P.I. Cast Reacts to 2-Season 'Save' by NBC: 'Goonies Never Say Die'

“Time to dust off the Aloha shirt!” 65+ Cancelled TV Shows That Came Back

That is the very good word from Magnum P.I. front man Jay Hernandez, responding to the official news that NBC has renewed CBS’ castoff island drama for two 10-episode seasons, its fifth and sixth — and with an option for more, sources tell TVLine.

The news came a month after a report that MPI, whose lead producer is Universal TV, might be “saved” by either NBC or its sister cabler, USA Network.

Magnum this joins the ranks of Lucifer, Manifest, All Rise and 60-plus other shows that were one way or another “saved” after being cancelled.

“It was a bit circuitous but we did it!” said Hernandez via Twitter. “Your love & support helped get us over the finish line, thank you & thanks to @nbc for stepping up! Time to dust off the Aloha shirt! #ohana”

Zachary Knighton, who plays Rick on the series, wonderfully evoked a seminal ’80s movie by declaring on Instagram, “GOONIES NEVER SAY DIE,” while costar Stephen Hill {aka T.C.) tweeted “aloha nui loa a hui hou,” or (a translation app tells me) “love you so much.” Hill also reacted on Instagram, writing that he is “So thankful to work with THESE folks on THIS show and to create THE BEST FANS we could ever ask for!”

Leading lady Perdita Weeks shared a photo of herself in her aloha best, saying she was “Off to see the ohana. #Season 5”

Magnum‘s fourth season on CBS averaged 7.3 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating (with Live+7 playback), down just a tick from its Season 3 tallies (7.5 mil/0.8). Out of the 14 dramas that CBS aired this past TV season, it ranked No. 9 in both measures. On NBC, however, that audience of 7.3 million would rank fifth among all current dramas, trailing only #OneChicago and La Brea and besting the assorted Law & Orders and other hourlongs.

