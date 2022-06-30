Duncanville Cancelled at Fox

Fox is moving out of Duncanville: The animated comedy has been cancelled after three seasons, TVLine has learned. The six remaining episodes will stream exclusively on Hulu later this year.

“Mike Scully, Julie Thacker Scully and Amy Poehler delivered a unique animated family comedy with a distinct voice and point of view that we are proud of. But we can confirm that this season will be its last on Fox,” a network spokesperson said in a statement. “We look forward to the opportunity to work with Amy, Mike and Julie in the future.”

Amy Poehler co-created the series and starred as Duncan, an everyday teen boy who fantasizes about having it all. (Poehler also played Duncan’s meter maid mom Annie.) Emmy winner Ty Burrell (Modern Family) played Duncan’s plumber dad Jack, with Riki Lindhome (Another Period) as Duncan’s weirdo sister Kimberly and Rashida Jones (Parks and Recreation) as Duncan’s friend — and secret crush — Mia.

Debuting in February 2020, Duncanville was renewed for a second season two months later. It was then renewed for Season 3 a year after that, with the third season premiering this May. Season 3 averaged 530,000 total viewers and a 0.2 demo rating (in Live+Same Day numbers), down about 25 percent from its sophomore run. It draws the smallest audience and demo number out of anything that Fox aired this past TV season or thus far this summer.

Fox also cancelled freshman comedy Pivoting and freshman drama Our Kind of People last month. The network’s other animated comedies — The Simpsons, Family Guy, Bob’s Burgers, The Great North and Housebroken — are all renewed for next season, to be joined by new animated series Krapopolis and Grimsburg.

TVLine’s Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect the news. Will you miss spending time in Duncanville? Hit the comments to share your thoughts on the cancellation.