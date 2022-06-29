Quantum Leap: New Details Emerge About Premise for NBC's Fall Reboot

We’re finally getting a clearer picture of NBC’s forthcoming Quantum Leap reboot. Fall TV Preview: Scoop on All New Shows

On Wednesday, the network announced that the series will premiere on Monday, Sept. 19 at 10/9c (leading out of The Voice). In tandem with that news, greater detail was shared about the plot.

Previously, in addition to any character breakdowns, it was only said that “it has been 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett (played by Scott Bakula in the original series) stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now a new team has been assembled to restart the project in the hopes of understanding the mysteries behind the machine, and the man who created it.”

But as released by NBC this week, a more thorough synopsis makes clear what the entire cast of characters back home will be up to, while its new Leaper … leaps:

“It’s been nearly 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now, a new team, led by physicist Ben Song (played by Kevin Can F**k Himself‘s Raymond Lee), has been assembled to restart the project in hope of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it.

Everything changes, however, when Ben makes an unauthorized leap into the past, leaving the team behind to solve the mystery of why he did it. At Ben’s side throughout his leaps is Addison (Caitlin Bassett), who appears in the form of a hologram only Ben can see and hear. She’s a decorated Army veteran who brings level-headed precision to her job.”

“At the helm of the highly confidential operation is Herbert ‘Magic’ Williams (Grace and Frankie‘s Ernie Hudson), a no-nonsense career military man who has to answer to his bosses who won’t be happy once they learn about the breach of protocol. (Magic is also clearly an older adult version of a character Sam Beckett interacted with in Vietnam, back in the day.) The rest of the team at headquarters includes Ian Wright (Cowboy Bebop‘s Mason Alexander Park), who runs the Artificial Intelligence unit ‘Ziggy,’ and Jenn Chou (Bosch‘s Nanrisa Lee), who heads up digital security for the project.”

“As Ben leaps from life to life, putting right what once went wrong, it becomes clear that he and the team are on a thrilling journey. However, Addison, Magic, Ian and Jenn know that if they are going to solve the mystery of Ben’s leap and bring him home, they must act fast or lose him forever.”

Writing duo Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt (God Friended Me, Gotham) will pen the reboot and executive-produce alongside Don Bellisario and Deborah Pratt (who served as writers on the OG show) and Martin Gero (Stargate: Atlantis, Kung Fu).

