Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem: Bo and Hope Are Back in New Trailer — Watch

Not even death can keep Bo Brady (Peter Reckell) away from the second installment of Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, arriving next month on Peacock.

The above trailer, which dropped on Tuesday, teases the fan favorite’s heavenly return alongside a bevy of other familiar faces (hey there, Hope/Kristian Alfonso!) as well as a few new ones (you’re looking very serious, Steve Burton!). As you’ll recall, Bo died in Hope’s arms from a brain tumor he didn’t know he had, back in 2015.

Streaming Monday, July 11 through Friday, July 15 on Peacock, Beyond Salem‘s latest five-episode event will span the entire globe — from Monte Carlo to Hong Kong — as beloved characters from the OG series “trade the comforts of home for an adventure of a lifetime,” according to the official synopsis. Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) will drop in on their children in Seattle, while private eye John Black (Drake Hogestyn) makes his way to San Francisco to see his son, Paul (Christopher Sean).

Beyond Salem’s heartwarming family reunions take a dangerous turn, however, as a “mysterious adversary wreaks havoc on their lives. The next chapter of Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem is story full of larger-than-life romance, jaw-dropping twists, and high-stakes drama — and it all connects back to a plot that long-time Days of Our Lives fans will surely remember.”

Additional cast includes Eileen Davidson as Kristen DiMera, Deidre Hall as Dr. Marlena Evans, Steve Burton as Harris Michaels, Lucas Adams as Tripp Johnson, Camila Banus as Gabi Hernandez, Victoria Konefal as Ciara Brady, Robert Scott Wilson as Ben Weston, Loretta Devine as Angela, Vince Van Patten as Phil Hellworth, Tanner Stine as Joey Johnson, Abigail Klein as Stephanie Johnson, Colton Little as Andrew Donovan, Victoria Grace as Wendy Shin and Remington Hoffman as Li Shin.

Are you curious to journey Beyond Salem yet again, Days fans?