Days Shocker: Peter Reckell and Kristian Alfonso Returning as Bo and Hope in Peacock's Beyond Salem

It looks like Bo and Hope's epic love story will continue on after all.

Peacock announced Monday that the Days of Our Lives spinoff Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem will return with five new episodes (airing Monday, July 11 through Friday, July 15) that will also feature the return of Days icons Peter Reckell and Kristian Alfonso.

Reckell and Alfonso are set to reprise their roles as fan favorites Bo and Hope — which comes as a big surprise, since Bo technically died in 2015. As you’ll recall, Bo was held captive for several years and reunited with Hope, only to die in her arms from a brain tumor he never knew he had.

Additionally, Alfonso departed Days of Our Lives in 2020 after 37 years amid a contract dispute, saying at the time, “I think that that chapter has closed, and a new one needs to be started.” The split wasn’t exactly amicable, either: Alfonso sniped that “in the last few years, Days of Our Lives is not the Days of Our Lives as I know it.”

Beyond Salem‘s new tale will span the entire globe, from Monte Carlo to Hong Kong, as beloved characters from the OG series “trade the comforts of home for an adventure of a lifetime,” per the official synopsis. Over the course of the five-episode epic, “heartwarming family reunions take a dangerous turn as a mysterious adversary wreaks havoc on their lives. The next chapter of Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem is story full of larger-than-life romance, jaw-dropping twists, and high-stakes drama — and it all connects back to a plot that long-time Days of Our Lives fans will surely remember.”

“We are beyond thrilled to be partnering with Peacock again to produce a second chapter of Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem,” executive producer Ken Corday said in a statement. “Being able to build off the storylines from Days of Our Lives to create another exciting series for the audience brings myself, the Corday Productions team, and the cast so much joy. I cannot wait for the fans to see what we have in store next!”