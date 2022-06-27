Andie MacDowell Boards Hallmark's New Family/Time Travel Drama

Andie MacDowell is set to headline The Way Home, Hallmark’s recently greenlit intergenerational family drama that packs a time travel twist.

Production will begin this summer in Ontario, Canada. Our sister site Deadline first reported the casting.

Hailing from the mother-daughter team of Heather Conkie and Alexandra Clarke (Heartland) and on track for a 2023 premiere, The Way Home follows the lives of three generations of women within a family and spans the years by way of a time travel twist.

MacDowell will play Del Landry, who for more than 20 years has been estranged from her daughter Kat, due to life-changing events that created a chasm in their family. When Kat returns home to their small Canadian town with 15-year-old daughter Alice in tow — a grandchild Del has yet to meet — “a surprising discovery unexpectedly sets the trio on a path toward healing, and helps them find their way back to each other.”

“We’ve found our perfect Del Landry in Andie MacDowell,” Crown Media Family Networks programming EVP Lisa Hamilton Daly said in a statement. “It was crucial to cast someone with the ability to handle the nuances and depth of the role and we can’t wait to see her bring Del to life.”

“Our viewers loved Andie MacDowell when she starred in Debbie Macomber’s Cedar Cove, our first original primetime series,” added development SVP Laurie Ferneau. “We couldn’t be happier to welcome her home to Hallmark

Channel and we know our fans will fall in love with her all over again.”