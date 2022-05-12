TVLine Items: Resident Evil Series Teaser, Josh Kelly Joins GH and More

Netflix is offering up a first look at Resident Evil‘s battle for survival in a teaser trailer for the upcoming live-action series, which premieres with all eight episodes on Thursday, July 14.

The drama, from showrunner Andrew Dabb (Supernatural), picks up in 2036, 14 years after a deadly virus caused a global apocalypse as “Jade Wesker fights for survival in a world overrun by the blood-thirsty infected and insane creatures,” per the official synopsis. “In this absolute carnage, Jade is haunted by her past in New Raccoon City, by her father’s chilling connections to the Umbrella Corporation but mostly by what happened to her sister, Billie.”

Lance Reddick (Bosch, Fringe) stars as Albert Wesker, alongside Ella Balinska (Charlie’s Angels), Tamara Smart (The Worst Witch), Siena Agudong (No Good Nick), Adeline Rudolph (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) and Paola Nuñez (The Purge). Additional cast includes Turlough Convery (Ready Player One), Ahad Raza Mir (Ehd-e-Wafa) and Connor Gossatti (3rd Night).

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Josh Kelly (UnREAL, One Life to Live) has joined General Hospital as a series regular, our sister site Deadline reports, adding that his undisclosed character will “greatly affect the lives of Sam (Kelly Monaco,) Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) and Britt (Kelly Thiebaud).” (Hmm, could he be taking over the role of Jason, whose portrayer Steve Burton was let go after he refused to comply with the soap’s vaccine mandate?)

* Netflix has renewed Somebody Feed Phil for Season 6, ahead of its fifth season premiere on Wednesday, May 25, our sister site Variety reports.

* The Netflix comedy Boo, Bitch, starring Lana Condor as a high school senior who “seizes the opportunity to change her narrative and start living an epic life, only to find out the next morning… she’s a motherf*%king ghost,” will premiere Friday, July 8.

* The Boys‘ untitled college-set spinoff has tapped Patrick Schwarzenegger (The Staircase), Sean Patrick Thomas (Ringer, The District) and Marco Pigossi (Tidelands) to recur as Golden Boy, Polarity and Dr. Cardosa, respectively, per Deadline.

* Hallmark Channel has given a series order to the family drama The Way Home, to premiere in 2023. The show, from the mother-daughter team of Heather Conkie and Alexandra Clarke (Heartland), follows “the lives of three generations of women within the Landry family that spans the years through a time travel twist.”

* Crown Media Family Networks has signed Ryan Paevey to an exclusive multi-picture overall deal. His Hallmark movie credits include A Summer Romance, Christmas at the Plaza, Coyote Creek Christmas, Unleashing Mr. Darcy and Harvest Love, as well as the upcoming Two Tickets to Paradise.

