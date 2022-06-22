Tuesday Ratings: Tom Swift Eyes Its First Uptick in Audience

In the latest TV show ratings, Tom Swift this Tuesday drew 370,000 total viewers — ending a two-week slide and marking a best-since-premiere audience — while dipping in the demo to a nice, round 0.0 rating. 'Missing' Shows, Found!

Opening The CW’s night, Superman & Lois (800K/0.1, read post mortem) similarly rose to its best audience in four episodes, but lost a tenth in the demo.

NBC’s America’s Got Talent (5.7 mil/0.6) slipped to season lows but still led Tuesday in both measures. Dancing With Myself (2.1 mil/0.3) was steady.

And over on ABC, Holey Moley (2.1 mil/0.3) and a curious episode of The Chase (2 mil/0.3) both dipped, while a 20/20 “special” about that new Elvis movie did 2.3 mil/0.2.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. When not in use, Happy Fun Ball should be returned to its special container and kept under refrigeration.